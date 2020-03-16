Businesses do not see a decrease with the COVID-19 situation

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's not business as usual for some downtown businesses, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Dan Tribby is the General Manager of Praire Edge.

"Well, actually it's been really really good, surprisingly so," said Tribby. "Our internet's really doing well, but we are also having some really good in house traffic."

Prairie Edge has seen a significant spike in their online sales -- specifically in their medicinal products.

And that's not the only downtown store that has been seeing this shift.

Mary's Mountain Cookies co-owner Rob Mahaffey says the store had a busy weekend with plenty of orders for their baked goods.

"We're getting more requests for delivery and I think it's something we're potentially going to look at more of like a doorstep type of delivery system," said Mahaffey.

And with all the stress going on, the store offers a way to put a smile on someone's face.

"We have our bake it forward board and that allows you to buy someone a cookie," said Mahaffey. "We take a ton of orders and we have since its inception over the phone. You can order those, put the name on the board, we update it on social media, we let people know that hey they have a free cookie here."

Local businesses say that this a great example of why it's important to shop locally on all platforms.

"It's just huge, just if nothing it's a pat on the back. It's hey we're in this thing together and when it's all said and done we're going to come out of this thing together," said Tribby. "Like every emergency, we need the people here in Rapid City and in the local area."