Business picks up at liquor stores due to pandemic

While bars and restaurants are closed for inside service, liquor stores have seen an increase in their sales.

Sales increase at liquor stores (KOTA TV)

Smith's Liquors says since the closure of bars their sales have increased and are near the numbers they see around holidays.

the store is practicing social distancing for their customers who come in to buy some spirits and those same customers are also glad there is a place still open where they can get adult beverages.

"People seem to be pretty appreciative that we are open, the big joke is that we are essential. A lot of people are stuck at home and not a lot to do. I hope people are coming up with good food recipes, and enjoying good wine, and beer, hopefully local beer." Says, Tim Smith

Smith's Liquor has also partnered up with 5 local breweries to sell some of their beers that they don't normally sell off site. as well as Badlands distillery to sell hand sanitizer.