Businesses continue to express thoughts on proposed downtown parking

There has been a mix of emotions when it comes to a proposed parking plan proposal for Downtown Rapid City.

From finance changes to convenience, businesses say there is one thing they are worried about above it all, their customers.

"I've watched the parking meters go away and I've watched it evolve into this amazing destination," said Vicki Bierman.

Bierman has owned and operated Victoria's Garden, a well-known floral shop for 20 years.

It was one of many businesses notified by the City about a monthly $30 parking permit being sold to downtown employees starting in June 2019.

Sitting on 7th street, Bierman's shop falls in a zone where those employees can park for eight hours a day, which like the proposed smart meters, she says poses a problem for her customers.

"If there are even three or four cars parked out there for eight hours a day, what's going to happen to our customers, our clientele?" Bierman expressed.

Bierman feels like as a business owner, she's responsible for her employee's wages, many of them the breadwinners of their households.

"I need to ensure that our business survives and thrives to support their wages and my commitment to them, always hoping to increase their wages with strength and business," she continued.

Right inside of the action is KARMA Boutique.

The women's boutique has been in it's building at the corner of 6th and Main St. for more than seven years and says the latest proposal simply implies inconvenience.

"You have to put extra effort into coming downtown and people really love to do that here and support the community but at the same time I just feel like it's just another deterrent so it does concern me," said Sasha Campbell, manager of KARMA.

The City says it is aiming for a solid approach going forward and one that can meet the challenges of the future, a more technologically-adaptive parking meter procedure.

"For the past few years, the City has been reviewing and exploring options to modernize and bring improvements and upgrades to the City’s outdated parking permit and meter system. The City has brought forward this recent ordinance after a lengthy consultive and review process which has relied heavily on public feedback, consultant review, and a pilot project," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the City of Rapid City.

Another longtime business owner, Siaryn Duggan at Celtic Connection, believes, "it's not a parking problem, it's a walking problem."

Many from the business community feel like they have been out of the loop, especially since they are the ones seeing the hustle and bustle each day.

"I think that's a little strange that they didn't come and talk to the business owners first and kind of get some ideas to make the proposal to begin with," Campbell said.

"I would like to feel like my business and other business owners down here who are creating this destination have some value," Bierman said.

The City invited businesses to a special meeting at the City Administration Building at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.