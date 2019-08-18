Buses are getting ready for school

Preparation is almost done for Rapid City Area School buses.

School starts in the coming days and drivers are getting their routes together.

Dennis Berg is a manager at the Student Transportation and Warehouse Services.

"Well right now we are working on all of our routes we have 35 general ed routes and we have about 23 special ed routes," says Berg. "Making sure all of our stops are in place, double-checking any of the new ones to make sure that they are safe stops to where people can see the red and yellow lights."

At these stops when the lights are flashing, there are a few rules that you have to follow.

When coming up on a school bus with this out and flashing, you're gonna want to make sure you stop because if you don't this camera right here can catch you.

The cameras on the side of the buses aren't the only ones watching.

All cameras turn on when the bus ignition starts.

Berg says, "There are cameras on all the buses in there. If we have discipline issues the principles and or liaison officers can view the footage."

And being caught can land you with a costly citation.

"It's more than likely gonna end up being around a hundred to two hundred dollar range," says Berg. "I wish it was higher, it seems like the money deters people.

Easing back into the school year can be challenging.

Drivers tend to make more mistakes on the road after school buses take a three-month hiatus.

Berg says, "They are just not paying enough attention. That's all I can ever stress is that you can pay attention, whenever we are around school times."