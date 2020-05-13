Burglars swipe 2 guns from unlocked vehicles in Rapid City

Two more vehicle burglaries reported in Rapid City and two more guns stolen.

Monday, just before 4 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported. on the 3600 block of Sheridan Lake Road. In this crime, the burglar made away with a handgun, two loaded magazines and another 750 rounds of ammunition for the gun.

The person told police the vehicle was left unlocked.

Early Monday morning, another vehicle was burglarized; this time on the 6800 block of Cog Hill Lane. The victim says a handgun and several other items were stolen.

Police noted there was no forced entry into the vehicle.

