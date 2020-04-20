Burglars hit Rapid City pawn shop twice in 24 hours, stealing several guns

Burglars continue to strike in Rapid City, this time swiping seven guns from a pawn shop on the 400 block of East North Street.

The burglary happened about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Three males in hoodies smashed a window and took six rifles and a shotgun from the pawn shop.

The three suspects are described as younger males standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing hooded sweatshirts.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, this is the second burglary at that pawn shop in just over 24 hours. Sunday morning, two suspects broke a window and took four AR-15-style rifles from the shop.

The two suspects in Sunday's burglary are described as younger, possibly juvenile males, each standing about 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, average build wearing lights grey hoodies, jeans, and bandannas over their faces.

Anyone with any information about the two burglaries to this location are encouraged to contact Det. Chris Holbrook at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ to 847411.

These were not the only gun thefts in Rapid City during the weekend. In the last 72 hours, three handguns were reported stolen from vehicles.

Friday, a handgun was taken from a pickup parked in a driveway on the 4300 block of Shaker Drive. Police say there were no signs of forced entry.

Friday, it was reported that a handgun was stolen from an SUV on the 100 block of Main Street. The vehicle burglary had occurred sometime in the previous two days. Police say there were no signs of forced entry.

Sunday night, a revolver was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Shelby Avenue; again with no signs of forced entry.

