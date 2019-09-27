Buffalo Roundup brought thousands together to witness an old west spectacle

The 54th annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup was another success. An estimated 20,000 people converged at Custer State Park Friday, Sept. 27 before dawn to witness cowboys and cowgirls rounding up more than 1,500 head of buffalo.

The spectators that traveled bright and early to the Southern Hills came from places near and far away. One spectator traveled over 4,000 miles from Germany to watch the Buffalo Roundup!

"It's so kind of a little bit crazy. You see the buffaloes, the horse riders in the front and the armada of cars behind, so very crazy. It's just so amazing,” Andre of Germany said. He would describe the Buffalo Roundup in one word as, “supergeil,” which translates to super cool or impressive.

Other spectators who live in a neighboring state like the event not only to see the buffalo, but to also meet new people.

Pat Fazio and George Klemmer traveled from Minnesota like to meet people from different parts of the country and world and watching the buffalo get rounded up in the corral for the year. Fazio enjoyed the roundup and said, “When they came over the hill, just before they pushed them into the corral. That was really cool and then when the horseman pushed up the final drive that was kind of cool too.”

Now that the buffalo are in their corral, they will be eventually branded, weighed and checked for pregnancy. In order to keep the herd healthy, some buffalo will be sold.

Custer State Park officials are going to sell 450 bison in an auction on Nov. 2 at the park. A lot of the buffalo will go to people that are just starting supplement bison herds so they'll go all over the country.