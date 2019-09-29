Buffalo Chip donates money made from charity events

More than $132,000 is how much the Buffalo Chip Campground is donating to local organizations in the Black Hills.

Four of the main organizations are South Dakota Special Olympics, the Rapid City Flame, the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation and the Rapid City Shriners Transportation Fund.

The money was raised from the campground's charity events during the Rally... including Legends Ride, Biker Belles, Rusty Wallace Ride and the Freedom Celebration Auction.

But the campground may be hitting a milestone next year according to media relations Nyla Griffith.

"And total from over the years we've now raised over 980 thousand dollars and so we're coming up, we're pretty sure we are going to hit that million dollar mark next year and we are super excited about it and we can't wait to make the big announcement," says Griffith.

