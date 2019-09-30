Brookings man stabbed to death in fight with teen

One man is dead after a weekend stabbing in Brookings.

First responders arrived at the 4200 block of Western Avenue South late Saturday afternoon after hearing reports of a fight and stabbing.

Police say 37-year-old Justin Proctor was found with a single stab wound to the lower abdomen and taken to the Brookings Hospital by ambulance before being airlifted to Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls. Proctor died from his injuries hours later.

The other person involved in the stabbing was identified as a 15-year-old. He was interviewed by law enforcement, examined at the Brookings Hospital for injuries in the fight, and then released.

Police say the teen is not deemed a threat to the public, but authorities are still investigating the incident.