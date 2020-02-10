Brookings man dies in Terry Peak skiing accident

A 24-year-old man was killed in a skiing accident at Terry Peak, near Lead, Saturday afternoon.

Trenton Hofer of Brookings was killed around 3:30 p.m. on one of the ski resort’s slopes. The cause of the accident has not been released.

A release from Terry Peak states that the death comes just before the resort was joining with the National Ski Areas Association #RideAnotherDay campaign. The campaign encourages skiers and snowboarders to slow down and be ready to avoid objects and people.

