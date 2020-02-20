Brookings man accused of torturing cat

Authorities in Brookings say they have arrested a man after a video showing him torturing a cat was shared on social media.

Brookings police say they received a report of a video on social media showing a man torturing and killing an injured cat on Tuesday night.

Police were able to track down the suspect, 19-year-old Brookings resident Michael Brian Forman. Officers interviewed him Wednesday, and subsequently arrested him on a cruelty to animals charge, which is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

Assistant Police Chief Derrick Powers says they received a "lot of notifications" about the video. The content of the video has been described as "very disturbing."

