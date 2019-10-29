Boy Scout pack gets civic lesson from Mayor Steve Allender

Boy Scout Pack 54 got a special civics lesson from Mayor Steve Allender Tuesday.

The troop learned a thing or two about what it is like to be mayor and what city council does and even got the chance to tour the chambers.

Really up to speed on things, they asked questions about city infrastructure and potholes.

"I think it's important for our young people that are growing up that they understand the workings of our city government and how it all comes together with our elected officials and the job that they do along with the mayor to run out great city that we have," said Paul Hoffmeyer, Cub Master, Boy Scout Pack 54.

Hoffmeyer said as the troop goes out into the community, they will now have a better understanding of how issues are addressed and problems get solved.

Citizenship in the community has been part of the Boy Scouts merit badge series since the 1950s.