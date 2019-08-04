Boy, 4, found dead in Baltimore dumpster as mother leads police to remains

Days after a 4-year-old body was reported missing, police in Baltimore say the boy’s mother admitted he was actually dead and led officers to his body.

After a multi-day search for 4-year-old Malachi Lawson, police announced they found the boy dead, based on information given by his mother. (Source: Family photos/WBAL/Hearst/CNN)

Police arrested 25-year-old Alicia Lawson and her spouse, 40-year-old Shatika Lawson, in the death of the former’s 4-year-old son Malachi Lawson. Both are charged with neglect resulting in the death of a minor, first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and false statement.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Saturday that Malachi, who had initially been reported missing Thursday, was actually deceased. He says Alicia Lawson gave detectives the location of the boy’s remains.

Police located Malachi’s body in a dumpster outside of a northwest Baltimore apartment building. They say the body, which was taken to the medical examiner, showed obvious signs of injuries.

"It's beyond words of who would do this and do it to a child and then leave it that way for somebody to find, as if they thought they were going to get away with it,” said Baltimore resident Louis Fields.

The search for the 4-year-old included police officers, the FBI, family and community members. Police gave a description of Malachi at the time, saying he walked with a limp because, as an infant, his femur bone was broken, and he may have been autistic.

"This was truly a community effort. Unfortunately, it’s with a heavy heart that we bring you this news about the death of Malachi and about… the arrest of his mother and her partner,” said Harrison in a press conference.

