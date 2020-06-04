Box Elder home 'extensively damaged' in fire

A Box Elder home on the 100 block of West Gate Road was damaged in an early morning fire Thursday.

The 34 firefighters who responded to the blaze were able to keep it to a single alarm; although the damage was "extensive," according to a release from Pennington County Fire. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were from the Box Elder, North Haines, Rapid Valley, New Underwood and Whispering Pines volunteer fire departments; as well as the Ellsworth Air Force Base fire department.