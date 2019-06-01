Both ramps at Pactola Reservoir are closed due to high water

Now that we have a bit of nice weather people are out and about, but if you want to take your boat out to Pactola you're going to have to wait.

Both ramps at Pactola lake are closed until further notice due to high water levels.

Water levels at the reservoir are high enough that launching boats from the ramps is too dangerous. Because of this, it's difficult to tell where the drop off point is and debris could be floating through the water. It's unclear how long the north and south launch ramps will remain closed. This does not mean no one is allowed on the water.

"If you're a slip holder here at either of the marinas you can still go out on your boat, but again we're going to tell you to use extreme caution when you're out there with stuff floating in the water, floating debris, things that could be underneath the water too as well that you may see on a regular year, but with the water levels being this high you may not see them," says Anthony Potter, Conservation Officer trainee, SD Game Fish and Parks

Sheridan Lake launch ramps are open, but people are still advised to use caution if they take their boat out on the water.

