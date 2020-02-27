Boom! Biggest explosion seen in universe came from black hole

Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe.

The biggest explosion seen in the universe has been found. This record-breaking, gargantuan eruption came from a black hole in a distant galaxy cluster hundreds of millions of light-years away. (Source: NASA)

Scientists reported Thursday that the blast likely came from a black hole in a cluster of galaxies 390 million light-years away.

The explosion was so large it carved out a crater in the hot gas that could hold 15 Milky Ways. That’s five times greater than the previous record-holder.

“In some ways, this blast is similar to how the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980 ripped off the top of the mountain,” Simona Giacintucci of the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., said.

Astronomers used NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory to make the latest discovery, along with a European space observatory and ground telescopes.

The first hint of the giant explosion came in 2016. It’s believed to be over by now.

