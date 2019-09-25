Bookkeeper ordered to pay back nearly $200,000 to boys ranch

A federal judge said a South Dakota woman accused of embezzlement must serve prison time and pay back nearly $200,000 to a facility for troubled youth where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Forty-two-year-old Crystal Nelson, an accountant for the McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud. Court documents accuse her of inflating her own payroll checks, using the ranch's credit card for personal expenses and stealing money from client fund accounts.

Investigators say the thefts began in December 2013 and continued through September 2018.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol on Monday ordered Nelson, of Brandon Valley, to serve 12 months and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

