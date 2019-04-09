An Iowa man can walk again thanks to a 3-D printed ankle bone replacement, according to a report from WHO.

Ankle bone replacement made from 3D printer helps man walk again. / (Source: WHO, Tribune, CNN VAN)

Shaka Robinson learned to live with pain after an accident that happened 20 years ago.

"I fell out of a car, and separated my foot from my tibia and fibia [sic] and it was hanging by like a piece of skin,” said Robinson.

At the time, doctors reconstructed his ankle with pins, and Robinson went about his life without any problems.

The pain came back when he moved to Iowa this past summer.

He thought the pain was an injury as a result of doing yard work. Then it became infected and he needed to go to a hospital.

A doctor told Robinson a bone in his ankle needed to be removed.

"The nice thing is, two years ago, your option would have been to go in and tear out that bone and pack this whole thing of just a bunch of bone graft and fuse up your whole rear foot and ankle and none of it would have ever moved again,” said Dr. Mica Murdoch with the Boadlawns Medical Center Foot and Ankle Clinic in Des Moines, Iowa.

But Murdoch had a new option: A total ankle replacement with a bone made from a 3-D printer.

"I first heard about it a year ago. It hadn't been out much longer than that. Not very many people are doing it,” he explained.

In order to create the 3-D printed ankle, Murdoch said doctors use the healthy ankle to build another bone that’s a mirror image. Then they replace the damaged bone with the copy.

Robinson was the first of many patients to undergo the procedure at this hospital.

"We've had another guy since then, and I've got three more on the schedule ready to go. We're just really enjoying this improvement and this new technology that allows us to offer them something that has not been an option in the past for them,” said Murdoch.

The bone is printed using cobalt chromium or titanium and takes about six weeks to print. Murdoch said the finished bone weighed less than 1 pound.

Robinson could walk again just two weeks after surgery. He’s now in physical therapy to restore full movement.

"I can actually do a little moving. Maybe the wife and I can go dancing,” he said.

Copyright 2019 WHO, Tribune via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.