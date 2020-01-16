Bond set at $100,000 for robbery suspect

Bond is set at $100,000 for the suspect in one of three Rapid City armed robberies from earlier this week.

19-year-old Daniel Kline of Rapid City is charged with first degree armed robbery.

He is accused of robbing the Knifeworx in the Rushmore Mall at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Police say surveillance video showed the robber getting into a white Volkswagen before fleeing the area.

Then Tuesday night, police say they believed Kline was in a house on St. Cloud Street and called out the special response team to serve a warrant.

They say Kline surrendered to police after threatening to set the house on fire.

The Rapid City Fire Department was able to put out a fire in the attic and Kline is also charged with first degree arson.

Prosecutors called Kline an extreme danger to the community..

He faces up to 50 years in prison if he's convicted on both the robbery and arson charges.