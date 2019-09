Custer County Emergency Management says the body of missing South Dakota School of Mines student Torger Anders Henckel was found at 4:00pm Wednesday, the victim of an apparent fall. The 22-year old was last seen at his residence in Rapid City on Saturday. Henckel's car was found at the Little Devils Tower Trail Head off Highway 16 in Custer, and searchers had been concentrating their efforts in that area.