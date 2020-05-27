Body of Larry Genzlinger found

The body of a hunter who has been missing since October has been found in the area of Deerfield, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office

The body of Larry Genzlinger,,66, from Howard, S.D., was discovered in the area of Deerfield Reservoir by a local resident repairing fence in the area.

Deputies and investigators were called to the scene. Based on his clothing, physical description, and location, the body is believed to be that of the missing hunter, Genzlinger. He was found approximately 400 yards east of Williams Draw Road, roughly two miles north of his last known location. The investigation will continue to confirm the identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Larry Genzlinger," says Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. "The family has been notified and we hope this helps begin their healing process."