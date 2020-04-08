Body found near Rapid Creek identified as Rapid City woman

Rapid City police have identified the body found near the Elks Golf Course March 31.

Police say the body is that of Malinda Ader, who was 35 years old when she disappeared in June 2015. Police have not determined how Ader died.

A groundskeeper at the Elks Golf Course on Jolly Lane found Ader’s skull March 31, near Rapid Creek. Police then found most of her remains.

See related story Adult human remains found near Rapid Creek

Ader was reported missing by a family member. Police were told she had a history of mental illness, drug abuse, and attempted suicide. She was last seen by a friend on May 31, 2015. The friend reported visiting Ader at her home on New York Street. It was reported that family checked her home in the days after, with nothing appearing out of place.

In the months following, police followed a variety of leads; none of which pointed to any suspicious activity in her disappearance.

With the recent discovery of Ader’s remains, police are turning to forensic science in order to understand the circumstances of her disappearance. Police have submitted evidence to several labs across the country. This remains an active, ongoing unattended death investigation being conducted in partnership with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information relevant to this case can contact Det. Rick Arlaud at 394-4134.

