Blunt woman identified as crash victim

A Blunt, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Haakon County Friday.

Norma Marroquin-Ruiz, 36, was a passenger in a car that hit another vehicle pulling a boat trailer on U.S. Highway 14, nine miles north of Philip.

The car’s driver, 32-year-old Julio Vasquez-Rodriguez, was trying to pass another vehicle when that vehicle’s driver, 30-year-old Nicole Young of Pierre, slowed as she was pulling into a driveway. His vehicle rolled onto its roof after the crash.

Rodriguez, as well as two other passengers who are 9 and 12 years old, have serious but non-life threatening injuries. Young was not injured.

