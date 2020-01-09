Blake's how to: News Anchor

In Blake Joseph's first installment of his how to segments, he takes you behind the scenes of KEVN's new morning show, Good Morning Black Hills.

In this Blake's how to, we learn how to become a news anchor and visit the KOTA TV/KEVN Gray TV station on Skyline Drive. (KEVN)

We start right at the beginning and what a day in the life of a news anchor resembles. We introduce some of the key components to producing a morning show including its extensive team; assignment editor, news director, and station head.