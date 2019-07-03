Blackjewel's bankruptcy financial plan panned by judge

A federal judge has rejected a proposed new financing agreement for Blackjewel LLC after the company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

Blackjewel operates the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines near Gillette, Wyo. Earlier this week the company shut down those mines, laying off more than 600 workers.

News outlets report a bankruptcy judge in Charleston, W. Va., said in a ruling released Wednesday that Blackjewel must explore more alternatives in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Milton-based Blackjewel said in a filing Tuesday that without the agreement, it would shift to Chapter 7, which would seek asset liquidation.

The nation's sixth largest coal producer had been granted the emergency hearing on its plan to continue with new lenders after being denied a $20 million line of credit to keep its coal operations running.

Blackjewel also has mines in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

