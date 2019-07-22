Black Hills trails remain closed

Summer weather isn’t cooperating with outdoor enthusiasts as the Forest Service continues to close parts of the Black Hills trail system.

The closures (click on this link for the map) are for both motorized and non-motorized trails; as well as some roads.

According to a release from the Forest Service, the closures are because the continued and extensive rain has degraded some of the trails. The conditions make it dangerous for vehicle trail on the trails due to mud, debris and washed out areas.

The Forest Service asks that people pay attention to signs and barriers. It is against the law to damage forest roads and lands.

There is no word when these closures could be lifted.

