Black Hills trails get a financial boost

Several trails in the Black Hills will get some attention thanks to a recent round of funding.

• The City of Spearfish gets $100,000 to extend its recreational trail.

• The Black Hills Nordic Ski Club gets $7,259 for a trail groomer and signs.

Other grants went to the Black Hills Snowmobile Trail System and the George S. Mickelson Trail.

This is part of an overall $1.358 million awarded by South Dakota in its Recreational Trails Program.

“These project sponsors have shown a strong commitment to improving their communities and state parks and recreation areas. They’re making South Dakota a better place to live, work, and play,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “These projects will undoubtedly benefit future generations of South Dakotans and encourage more families to enjoy the outdoors together.”

The Recreational Trails Program is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered in South Dakota by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

Funds come from the Federal Highway Trust Fund and represent a portion of the motor fuel excise tax collected from non-highway recreational fuel use.

