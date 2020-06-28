Black Hills summer horse sale adds new features

The 7th annual Black Hills Stock Show summer horse sale was held at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City on Sunday. There were many people making a trip to the sale from out of state. Amanda Kammerer, the livestock and marketing coordinator for Black Hills Stock Show, says their February event has been so popular that people have asked to have a horse sale in the summer to meet the high demands. And, there's something new this year: If anyone couldn't make it to Rapid City in person, they can watch the auction and place bids--all online.

"If they weren't comfortable coming or... we can just open it up (online). If they were from Texas, they don't have to drive all the way up here but they can watch it online. So the attendance on there (online) is really good, and for the preview (at the venue), it's been good," Kammerer says.

Also new is a barn at the fairgrounds- it was officially utilized for the first time at the horse sale on Sunday, and it will be used again for the 4th of July weekend for the national team roping event.

