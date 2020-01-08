Black Hills local experiences earthquake in Puerto Rico

This is video from Gayanilla, Puerto Rico.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island Tuesday and residents have been forced to sleep outside because of damage to their homes.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency and activated the Puerto Rico National Guard as she pleaded with residents to remain calm and prepare for aftershocks.

We reached out to Dick Horkey from the Black Hills who is there visiting the island on vacation and this is what he had to say.

"It felt like we were going to topple over. Room swayed violently and it was a really scary experience, something I hope I never have to go through again," said Horkey.

President Donald Trump has authorized FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and also provide assistance for emergency measures.