Black Hills Urgent Care preps for COVID-19 spread

With potential community transmission of COVID-19 being a realistic probability in South Dakota and the Black Hills, Black Hills Urgent Care is putting the following measures in place for the next two weeks. The temporary changes are to help better serve the community amidst the pandemic and help reduce the risk of potential spread of the disease further.

Effective Saturday, March 21, all locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. This includes both Rapid City clinics, Spearfish and Gillette.

- The Westside Rapid City location at 741 Mountain View Road at Baken Park will be dedicated to caring for patients with upper respiratory illnesses or suspected COVID-19.

- The 1730 Haines Avenue location in Rapid City will see primary care patients, and all other patients for typical urgent care needs. Every person will be screened at the door.

- Black Hills Occupational Health, located in Black Hills Urgent Care at 1730 Haines Avenue, will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.