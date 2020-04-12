Black Hills State University is helping students online deal with the pandemic

First online classes, now registering for them online.

"So we are looking more at an online system here for the next couple months just to ensure the safety, stop the spread, but still able to get students registered for classes," said Jayce Winsell, assistant director of admissions at BHSU.

Right now for the fall semester, the university is looking at 957 freshmen coming in from all across the Midwest.

And even with the pandemic, admissions are not seeing an increase in the drop out rate rather they are seeing more students looking forward to the upcoming semester.

"We've actually had so many students contact us saying they're really excited still to go to college, really excited to sign up," said Winsell. "I think they're kind of just looking trying to see that light at the end of the tunnel and they are more excited about coming to college."

But for the next few months, online is the way to go.

One of the events will be a virtual preview day that includes an online campus tour.

The deans will be available to answer any questions about the programs.

"We are doing several virtual events," said Winsell. "I am really excited that next week on April 15th we are going to do a student webinar almost if you will."

At the webinar, students will also learn how to deal with topics like mental health during this pandemic and gain tips on how to pay for college at a time like this.