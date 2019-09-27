Black Hills State University homecoming this weekend

Black Hills State University homecoming is this weekend. Students, fans, alumni, and the Spearfish community are excited for festivities, including the football game and parade with a float contest.

The theme of this year's homecoming is "There's No Place Like Homecoming." The annual homecoming parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. Both community and university floats will parade through downtown Spearfish. There is a float contest for the BHSU clubs and organizations that picks the best float.

"It is a very exciting week on campus," said Tom Wheaton, the Director of University Advancement and Alumni Affairs. "We are so excited to be welcoming back our alumni and of course our student body that are here. We invite everyone out, not only for the parade, but also for the football game."

The Yellow Jackets are 0-3 this season and are hoping to get their first win of the season tomorrow against 2-1 Fort Lewis.

