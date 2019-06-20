Black Hills State University formally introduces interim president

When Black Hills State University President Tom Jackson stepped down in May to accept another position in California the South Dakota board of regents began searching for an interim President to lead the University.

The school formally introduced interim President Dr. Laurie Stenberg Nichols.

Nichols first official day will be July 1st and she's agreed to serve as President for one year.

Nichols began her career in education 30 years ago in Hill City and has since has worked at SDSU, Northern University, and most recently at the University of Wyoming.

While classes are not in full swing, but this time of year is still busy for the University.

"Summer can actually be a very busy time because you are working on many projects that you can't do during the school year when you have students here. There is a lot of infrastructure working going on on campus and a lot of planning." says Dr. Laurie Nichols

The first step on the new job for Dr. Nichols will be getting to know the staff at the University.