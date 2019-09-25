Black Hills Powwow hopes to become #1in'21

The Black Hills Powwow is already one of the biggest powwows in the nation.

Now there are plans to make it even bigger.

At Prairie Edge, on Wednesday the Black Hills Powwow board and community leaders unveiled a plan for " hashtag 1 in '21" to make the Black Hills Powwow the biggest powwow in the world.

The plans come with the new Civic Center opening its doors in the same year.

The powwow will be one of the first events held in the new arena and those with Black Hills Powwow are hoping the large space will give them more opportunities for more dancers and vendors to showcase their abilities.

As the powwow looks to grow they still take time to reflect on their elders and how they would view such an occasion.

"I give a lot of credit to my grandparents. My grandparents have raised me and we have lived here in the community for over 30 years. I know they would be so proud to see we have brought one of the biggest powwows in the world here to Rapid City," says, Stephen Yellow Hawk, President Black Hills Powow

The Powwow is also hoping to have 200 thousand dollars in prize money for the 2021 powwow to help attract more dancers from across the United States and Canada.