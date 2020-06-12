Black Hills Playhouse hosts virtual tatanka

The show must go on ... even if it means virtually.

Black Hills Playhouse has announced the Premier Showing of the Virtual Tatanka Teaser.

June 12 was supposed to be opening night so a virtual show took place with nine different artists performing various acts that they filmed themselves at various locations.

For those who love theatre ... getting the chance to perform is all they want ... regardless of being on stage or not.

"It feels really good and the people that participate had a lot of fun, you could tell they were needing to perform as well regardless if it is in front of an audience or virtual, and boy did they deliver." Says, Darla Drew Lerdal

Future virtual shows are also being planned for the Playhouse