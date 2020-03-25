Black Hills National Forest temporarily closes recreation sites

The Black Hills National Forest will begin closing developed recreation sites immediately to include campgrounds, rental cabins, picnic areas, fire lookouts, observation points and more.

These measures are being put in place to protect public health and safety and align with state and local measures already in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. This closure will be in effect until April 30, at which point they will be reevaluated.

The closure includes all concessionaire operated campgrounds and all day-use areas associated with those campgrounds. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation.

Given the demonstrated risk of exposure to coronavirus from large, concentrated gatherings of people, forest officials are temporarily discouraging continued recreational use on the national forests and grasslands. Safe and responsible use of national forests and grasslands will reduce impacts to local communities who may be at risk from the virus. By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.