Black Hills National Forest closure order for some trails

Due to continued and extensive rain, the degradation of motorized and non-motorized trails and the Forest Road System remains a serious concern for Forest officials.

Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, has amended a

closure order that covers portions of the non-motorized and motorized trail system and portions of the Forest Road System in the Black Hills National Forest. (Map)

The purpose of the order is to protect health and safety and resource protection due to wet conditions on the motorized road and trail system. The conditions make it dangerous for vehicle travel on the trails due to mud, debris and washed out areas.

Officials ask the public to comply with signs and barriers. Please be aware that damaging forest roads and lands is against the law. The legal and financial consequences can be steep, and damages done to the land can take years to repair.

The Black Hills National Forest will keep certain roads and trails closed until conditions allow for safe travel without causing resource damage.

Officials said several hundreds of miles of trails and roads still remain open for public enjoyment.

The Remote Automatic Weather (RAWS) station at Nemo, SD, recorded over 6 inches of rain so far this month, (July) which is approximately twice the amount of precipitation from last year. The previous 5 year average for precipitation at the station is 2.87 inches.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest call (605) 673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.