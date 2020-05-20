Black Hills Home Builders July Home Show cancelled due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 in addition to social distancing guidelines that are in place, the BHHBA Board of Directors have made a decision to cancel the July 2020 Home Show.

“This decision was not easy to make. We understand the Home Show is the livelihood for work with many member and non-member businesses in the community. However, our bigger concern right now is for the safety, health and well-being of our staff, our members, their employees and the community,” said Executive Vice President, Cheryl Bettmeng.

The BHHBA said that they look forward to seeing everyone at the next scheduled Home Show between Mar. 26 to Mar. 28 of 2021.