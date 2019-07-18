Black Hills Harley has their tent up and running to prepare for the 79th Sturgis Rally

We are 15 days away from the official kickoff for the 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Every summer, hordes of bikers trickle into the Black Hills before the rally officially starts -- in an attempt to the beat crowds and enjoy the beauty of the area.

To meet the needs of those who arrive in the area throughout the summer, Black Hills Harley Davidson has opened their big tent and is ready to help customers trade-in or buy new motorcycles.

"A lot more people are coming earlier and enjoying the hills and get a little taste of the rally before the masses show up and then head home so we try to accommodate that." says Terry Rymer

To meet the demands of the increased traffic during the Rally, Black Hills Harley usually hires over 600 extra staff members -- in addition to their 70 year-round employees.