Black Hills Gold Rush showcasing figure skaters this weekend!

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena's Black Hills Skating Academy and Black Hills Figure Skating Club will host the 15th annual Black Hills Gold Rush figure skating competition at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena on Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Black Hills Figure Skating Club will also host a private testing session separately on Sunday, Feb. 16, which will allow regional skaters to test to advance in the test track levels.

Admission to both events are free.

This year's Gold Rush event marks the second year of a non-qualifying US Figure Skating Association competition.

"This competition continues to be an important step up for competitors in the region," said Rapid City Parks and Recreation Special Event Coordinator Erin Holmes. "This gives skaters a chance to compete in front of sanctioned qualifying judges."

Holmes says the public won't be disappointed in this year's event.

"A great amount of time and effort has been devoted to preparation for this event by the participants, and it is rewarding to have their efforts recognized and applauded," said Holmes. "We highly encourage fans to attend and cheer on our skaters in these fantastic events."

For more information about the events, contact Holmes at (605) 394-4168.