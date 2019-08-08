Black Hills Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Black Hills Farmers Market will be celebrating National Farmers Market Week, which is celebrated nationally the week of Aug. 4-10.

Live Well Black Hills will be at the Black Hills Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to host a free passport to wellness event. There will also be a drawing for prizes.

Staff from the YMCA will be organizing games for children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sol Yoga will have yoga from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Pennington County Master Gardeners will have a booth to answer any gardening questions. And Yet, We Rise will be the non-profit in the community booth.

Black Hills Farmers Market is currently at the peak of the season with a wide array of fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, meats, eggs, dairy, honey, jams and jellies, pickles and salsas, baked goods, snacks, drinks, breakfast, lunch, plants, and jewelry. Community favorites in August include peaches, sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, and cherries.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate several improvements to Black Hills Farmers Market this season, including:

- A bike rack donated by Live Well Black Hills to encourage bicycling to the market

- With support from Black Hills Energy, Rapid City Parks and Rec., and Swiftec Electric, electricity has been installed for the farmers market. This eliminates the need for generators and will have a quieter atmosphere.

- AAA Sheds donated a storage shed to the Black Hills Farmers Market, which increases the storage capacity.

- Last winter, the Rapid City city council approved 145 E. Omaha St. as "Market Park." As a result, Rapid City Parks and Rec. installed a new park sign at the entrance driveway to the Black Hills Farmers Market.

- Double Up Food Bucks: A trademarked program of Fair Food Network, which doubles the value of federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits spent. For every dollar of SNAP benefits spent at the farmers market, participants receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $20 dollars of free Double Up Food Bucks to spend on locally grown fruits and vegetables. As a result, low-income families bring home more healthy food, local farmers gain new customers and make more money, and more food dollars stay in the local economy. Customers can visit the Information Booth to process their EBT card and redeem tokens to spend on eligible products throughout Black Hills Farmers Market.

It is open at 145 E. Omaha St. in Rapid City Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 am to 2 pm through the end of October. Additional details are available on the Black Hills Farmers Market website at www.blackhillsfarmersmarket.org.