Black Hills FOX Business: Zymurcracy Beer Company prepares to expand

To get things boiling at the three-barrel brewery, "Zymurcracy Beer Company" at 4624 Creek Drive will soon tear down a wall.

Zymurcracy Beer Company gets ready to do its first expansion (KEVN)

Owners plan to use an additional 1600 square feet for production, storage space for barrel aging, and a private event area.

They say they always knew they wanted to do more with the adjacent units, and this will give them an opportunity to keep customers comfortable and content.

"We just hate turning people away. and we want people to enjoy great craft beer. Not only that. We've expanded our hours recently and so with that, we've kind of done away with a lot of the events we are able to hold on those off days so now this will give us a little bit of extra," said Jay Waldner, co-founder.

Owners are still undergoing the permitting process for the expansion federally and through the City.

They expect the project to be completed between the end of 2019 and early 2020.