Black Hills FOX Business: The Indians at Keystone and French Cleaners

It takes a lot for any business to sustain itself and one business in Keystone is showing that it can be done.

With their Authentic Indian Art & Crafts, the Indians at Keystone has been serving the community for half a century.

Selling fine gifts and collectibles, the store's roots go back to 1970, its founder is from the Pine Ridge Reservation who had a big interest in Indian art.

Four generations of his family have worked in the store.

In 50 years, the shop has seen many expansions, becoming one of the most recognizable spots to shop for souvenirs.

Owners say it is the relationships you create in business that promise longevity.

"You meet new people every year. You have a lot of people that come back so you kind of get friendships with some of the customers. You got to know stuff about the Black Hills because they always have questions on where to go, what to do, and how do I get here, and they're just interested in the Black Hills in general. This is a beautiful area," said Bruce Uhrig, co-owner.

The Indians at Keystone is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the summer. It is one of the few stores open year-round in the area.

A father and son duo is taking the laundry and dry cleaning industry for a spin.

With a number of dry cleaners and laundry mats all throughout the Black Hills and more than 20 years of experience, the original owners of Laundry World now have made themselves visible at three of the main entrances into Rapid City.

Clark and Randy sowers recently purchased the well-known French Cleaners making it easier for clientele at both.

"With the customers both here and at Laundry World, we're able to increase our ability to serve them because we're no longer. You know 20 years ago we started in Belle Fourche and that's where we were taking the dry cleaning from Laundry World, and now we can service our customers quicker up there through French's, but then we can also service French's customers quicker," said Randy, co-owner and manager.

His father Clark says they could not have made it this far without the help of legacy dry cleaners Rapid City Laundry and Dry Cleaning downtown.

He says the new move will only intensify the connection between everyone involved in the service.

"Personally, I love being in business. It is really my vocation and Randy shares that but the relationship isn't only with our customers but it's with our employees," C. Sowers said.

The name and hours will stay the same at all of the French Cleaners.

Under the new ownership, Clark and Randy say customers will continue to experience the same customer service with a few tweaks in the process.