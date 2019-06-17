Black Hills FOX Business: Sports Attic and The Millstone Facelift

If you are a sneaker or sports fanatic, you will love this new shop in Rapid City.

Sports Attic on the corner of 5th and Kansas City Streets buys, sells, and trades sneakers.

Darren Page, owner and 20-year military retiree, looks for cool sneakers you cannot find and styles from larger cities.

Page says the shop is based off sole collectors in Denver and Minneapolis.

He says he is glad to bring his collector's spirit to the area to connect with other people with the same interest.

"I'm a big collector of basically anything that has value to it. I've been collecting for the last 20 years. Shoes, autographed helmets, autographed jerseys, all kinds of cards, and electronics," Page said.

Sports Attic is open from noon to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

You can contact the shop on Instagram at SportsAttic23 or visit their website.

Since 1973, The Millstone Family Restaurant has been a staple in the Rapid City community and now the establishment's building on W Main St. is getting a facelift.

Over the years, renovations have been done to the interior of the restaurant, but owners have just maintained the exterior without any major changes.

Until now, the plan is to remodel the front entrance of the building, put in new landscaping, and they brought in an updated sign that's no stranger to the tradition.

"Just showing that we want to take care of the business and make it a better environment for everybody when they come to the millstone. Nothing is changing, still our great staff, our great food, our great family welcoming environment. We just want to make it bigger and brighter for them," said Greta Holzwarth, general manager, and owner.

The hope is once the renovations to the Main St. location are finished,, owners plan to remodel the Spearfish location this fall.