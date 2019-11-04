Black Hills FOX Business: Sawyer Brewing Co. and coding for kids in Rapid City

A new brewery in Spearfish is pouring out more than just a good brew.

Sawyer Brewing Company at 2537 Yukon Pl stems from the roots of the Eddy family that has a background in logging.

It's very bar is made of wood from a piece that owner Lee cut down from his grandfather's Spear Diamond Ranch.

The brewery offers a variety of craft beers and wood-fired pizza.

Lee says he aims to give back to the community and be involved in as many organizations as possible.

He said he is glad to be in a community of unique brewmasters who bring something different to the tap.

"Obviously there's some style guidelines within beer you try to follow but sometimes you try to deviate a little bit to come up with something new ... something different and you just take it from there," said Lee Eddy, owner, and brewer.

Sawyer Brewing is open Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the weekend.

A new hub has been created not for children to necessarily become programmers or coders, but for them to be exposed to a second language they will be able to use no matter what line of work they may go into.

Believing that Rapid City needs more technology and STEM options for children after school, the Brink family is opening up Code Ninjas. Here, children will learn how to code through building games. The Brinks say the new center will give students with a passion for this type of stuff to call a second home.

"For the love of gaming, the love of coding, the love of technology and science and so this is going to be their home. We want this to be their home," said Chandele Brink, co-owner and director.

"We're teaching them troubleshooting skills, critical thinking. Those are the things that come out of that as well," said Travis Brink, co-owner.

Code Ninjas is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday 11 to 5 for homeschoolers. Game building sessions are happening now

A grand opening is set for November 8.