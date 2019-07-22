Black Hills FOX Business: Attic Addict and The NebTray

It used to be "a little store with a lot of attitude."

Now The Attic Addict has taken its high-end consignments and added even more products, all at a new retail environment.

After one year in business, The Attic Addict outgrew its space on Mount Rushmore Road.

Now, the store and its one-of-a-kind items are catching the eyes of people strolling through Rushmore Mall.

After a couple of weeks at the new location, owner Cathy Switzer says business has been good, especially on the weekends with the Traders Market in the mall.

She says in addition to her consignments and new items, she's been able to add so much more to the shelves.

"We did add a lot of refurbished furniture, shabby chic style. We've added more jewelry and hand made stuff as well. More soaps. We're going to get some goat milk soap. We have plenty of room so we did add a few other things as well," Switzer said.

Attic Addict in Rushmore Mall is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One occupational therapist is creating something that will help keep patients where they want to be, at home.

Susan Evans has been an occupational therapist for 28 years and discovered something while doing home health recently.

She noticed patients with chronic respiratory diseases like asthma or cystic fibrosis were short of breath before even starting a session.

Their use of the nebulizer or medicated mist medications were being inhaled infrequently.

That is when Evans started working on the NebTray in 2017.

With a shoebox top, Evans wrote the days of the week and times of the day and the names of the medication.

She made slits in the box top and stuck patients' individual medication vials in there so patients could follow what to take and when.

"I want them to feel good about having control in their own homes with their medications and that's just it. It's empowering these people to follow what the doctor wants them to do so they can stay healthy and remain in their homes," said Evans, owner of Casanier which translates to "Stay At Home" or "Homebody" in French.

The NebTray prototypes are currently being tested in home health and hospice, out-patient respiratory and pediatric settings.

Evans says the hope is for the NebTray to be available by the end of this year.