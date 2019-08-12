Black Hills FOX Business: Rapid Skillz 360 Athletic Training

Rapid Skillz 360 at 840 Centre St in Rapid City is an athletic training program specializing in next-level skill development.

The facility has training equipment for just about every sport you can think of in addition to skilled staff members looking to mold young athletes into the best they can be.

"We've had hundreds of kids through on a bunch of different programs like for example back in February. When we first opened we had a big seventh and eight-grade basketball tournament that probably put a few hundred kids through the facility in just that one weekend," said Joe McDonald, general manager of Rapid Skillz.

It was a part of co-owner and former basketball player AJ Zollicoffer's dream to give kids what they need to be successful at every level.

"Work ethic. Hard work. Dedication. We look to cultivate drive, illuminate vision and maximize the potential of the aspiring athlete. Their parents, they really like the process that we use. We're pretty firm but we're fair, we believe that each and every one of them has greatness in them," Zollicoffer said.

Rapid Skillz 360 will announce its partnership with Regional Health Thursday, August 15 as part of its aim to give athletes every possible option for growth.

The open house will be at the facility from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where people will be able to learn more.