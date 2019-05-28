Black Hills FOX Business: Prairie Spirit Tours

Prairie Tours is a family-owned and operated tour company that specializes in fully-guided group travel.

From guiding people to sights such as the Kentucky Tour, the Ark Encounter, to a Christmas cruise up the Rhine River and the Netherlands, the Reeds are getting people together on motor coach to show off iconic locations in the Black Hills and beyond.

"They're so enlightened because they come back and they say I never imagined there was so much to do here. It's a flyover state and we say now you know the difference because now you've been here and you see what we do, how we live our lives," said Paul Reed, co-owner.