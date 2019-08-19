Black Hills FOX Business: Northern Hills Gymnastics opens in Sturgis

A Sturgis-native and gymnastics mom, Mieka Bruch wanted to fulfill something she never had growing up.

Bruch had to travel to neighboring communities to be able to participate in such activities.

It is the main reason she worked so hard to open the doors to Northen Hills Gymnastics in her small hometown.

The gym has mom and parent-taught classes all the way up to a high-level competition team and even more unique, a ninja program.

Bruch says her goal is to give kids a greater future, overall.

"They don't have to be the top-notch athlete but just coming here one hour a week, it inspires them. It builds confidence as well as can promote a lifetime of fitness. Whether they stick with gymnastics or not, it's a great foundation for many sports," Bruch said.

Bruch brought infamous American Ninja Warrior Colt Scott to instruct Ninja and he says he is in the business of reminding people that the word "can't" is not in their vocabulary.

What's Ninja's done for me is shown me that if you work hard enough and just live your philosophy, you can do achieve you put your mind to and it's just given me a greater understanding of what I can do, just give me a better outlook on the world," said Scott.

Northern Hills Gymnastics is getting ready to start Fall classes next week.

They also have Ninja open gyms each Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The gym will host an open house on Friday, August 23.

You can learn more about the gym by visiting their website.