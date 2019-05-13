Black Hills FOX Business: Naomie & Barb's Gifts and Rushmore Society Event Center

A new gift shop is hoping to bring quality, affordability and unique touch to the Rushmore Mall and the Black Hills.

Barb and Naomie's Gifts just recently opened its doors in the evolving shopping mall.

Barbara has been in the business for thirteen years at different military installations and wanted to enter a more retail-driven environment upon retiring here in Rapid City.

The store focuses on their hypo-allergenic and long withstanding candle line and a bath and body line that supports women with domestic violence, along with many other special gifts for a mom and her daughter.

"We love to talk and we want to be that one-stop gift shop and even if it's not for a gift we want you to just come in and talk to us. We like to get to know our customers and spend one-on-one time with them. Not just 'hey, buy a thing, get out the door.' We want to get to know you on a personal level and you know if you need help, we're there," said Barbara Palmer, owner of the gift shop.

Barb and Naomie's is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While the Mount Rushmore Society's downtown location serves as space for its staff, it also includes an area for the community and its partners.

On the back of the building at 930 Main St. in Rapid City is an attached 2,000 square foot event space that can host up to 120 people.

The event rental comes with round and rectangle tables, a microphone, projector capabilities for presentations. what the CEO calls a one-stop-shop for community organizations wanting to host an event.

"Especially for an outreach to our National Park Service partners and other park-related representatives. They can come in here, that's a centralized area and have their seminars and conferences and whatever they need to be able to meet," said Debbie Speas, CEO for the Mount Rushmore Society

People can also utilize the Society's boardroom for meetings during the day.

For more information including pricing, call Speas at 341-8883.

